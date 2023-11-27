DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E increased its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises about 4.0% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oberndorf William E owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in DLocal by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 176,631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. 400,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,030. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

