Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Boosted by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 1.1% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $39,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.74. 1,116,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,229. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

