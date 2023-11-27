Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Down 4.1%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 12,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 456,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 624,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.