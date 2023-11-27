Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

EXP opened at $179.32 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.