Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
EXP opened at $179.32 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
