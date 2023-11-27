Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.73. 16,337,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,915,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
