EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 200,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,516. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,926,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.