eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, eCash has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $572.19 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,517.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.75 or 0.00607337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00125028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,563,104,673,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

