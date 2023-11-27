Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.