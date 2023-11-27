Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 262000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
EGT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James cut Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The company had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
