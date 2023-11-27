Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

