Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $211.53 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 151.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

