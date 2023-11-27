EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.50. 373,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $144.82. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

