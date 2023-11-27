Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $27.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.54.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,856,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,671,000 after buying an additional 624,439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

