Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $27.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.54.
EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
EPRT opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
