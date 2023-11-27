Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177.30 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $177.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.43 or 0.00049796 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00186036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00599198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00450375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00121520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,241,202 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

