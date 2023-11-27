ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Announces Dividend of $0.27

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $16.27 on Monday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 2,670.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

