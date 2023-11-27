Evercore ISI Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $132.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 637,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

