Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health comprises about 2.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Evolent Health worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE:EVH remained flat at $29.75 on Monday. 54,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,765. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

