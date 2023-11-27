Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 201,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 106,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 8,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853,025. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

