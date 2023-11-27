Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $4,880.00 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12 month low of $4,225.00 and a 12 month high of $7,800.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,590.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,030.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $137.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Featured Stories

