Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $4,880.00 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a twelve month low of $4,225.00 and a twelve month high of $7,800.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,590.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,030.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $137.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

