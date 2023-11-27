First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

First United Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First United has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts expect that First United will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

