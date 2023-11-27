Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of FVRR opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.19 million, a P/E ratio of -380.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

