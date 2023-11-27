Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 3.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 234,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,241,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

