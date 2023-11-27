Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires Shares of 32,489 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.27. 134,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,895. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.