Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases 22,434 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.99. 4,953,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $78.90.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

