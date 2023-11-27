Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases 7,336 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.27. 8,248,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,827,117. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

