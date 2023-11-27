Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.15. 2,189,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,306. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.