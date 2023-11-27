Formula Growth Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 0.2 %

Insulet stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 310,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,862. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

