Fort L.P. Buys 284 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

EME traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.80. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.89 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.