Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $41.37. 1,913,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,868. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

