Fort L.P. Has $284,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 922,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.