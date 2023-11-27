Fort L.P. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

