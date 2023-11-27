Fort L.P. Invests $271,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,059. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

