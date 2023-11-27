Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

About HP



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

