Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $795.65. The stock had a trading volume of 151,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,320. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $814.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

