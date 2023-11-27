Fort L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,409 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 8,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.7 %

MAS traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 565,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.