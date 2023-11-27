Fort L.P. Sells 137 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

VRTX stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.43. 279,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,582. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

