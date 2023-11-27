Fort L.P. Sells 198 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.25. 129,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $322.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $287.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.