Fort L.P. Sells 274 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 86.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $409.86. The company had a trading volume of 554,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.60 and a 200-day moving average of $392.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

