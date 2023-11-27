Fort L.P. Sells 436 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Amdocs stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $82.91. 98,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

