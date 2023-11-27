Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

FORD stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

