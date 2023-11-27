Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $31,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 167,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

