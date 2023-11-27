Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.11

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.11 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 135980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after buying an additional 316,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

