Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,132 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. 29,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

