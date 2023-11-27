Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.95

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 18650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $944.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

