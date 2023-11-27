Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Get Frontline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Frontline Stock Up 2.8 %

FRO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 124.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,624 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 52.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 217.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.