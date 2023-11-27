fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $901.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.26.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

