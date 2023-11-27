Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532,392.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $14.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

