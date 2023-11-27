Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $432.79

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $432.79 and last traded at $431.76, with a volume of 234647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.05. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

