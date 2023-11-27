GateToken (GT) One Day Volume Hits $1.22 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00011374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $417.90 million and $1.22 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,162,406 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

